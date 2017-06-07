'Fargo' News, Updates: Ewan McGregor Says He Enjoys Playing Ray More Than Emmit

In the current season of FX's black comedy-crime drama anthology "Fargo," Ewan McGregor takes on the dual role of the Stussy twins. But the actor has more fun portraying Ray, the less successful twin of the Parking Lot King of Minnesota, Emmit.

Facebook/FargoFX Promotional banner for FX's black-comedy crime-drama anthology "Fargo."

"I'm playing this man who is so in love and he's got a soul and a heart; and Emmet is the businessman and he has a wife and a family," McGregor told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. "He's a faithful man, but everything is compartmentalized in a way that he's just sort of soulless. So, Ray is more fun to play because it's much more fun to be in love than it is to be someone like Trump."

The "Fargo" star did admit that he finds portraying Emmit in this Trumpian era interesting. He once told The Canadian Press that sometimes when in character, he feels like he is channeling how current U.S. President Donald Trump reacts when something terrible occurs.

This week on "Fargo," Emmit will give Sy Feltz (Michael Stuhlbarg) the cold shoulder. Based on the trailer for episode 8 of season 3, titled "Who Rules the Land of Denial," Sy will pay Emmit a visit to check on him. Although the Stussy twin is inside his home, Meemo (Andy Yu) will not allow him to enter. V.M. Varga's (David Thewlis) henchman closes the door on him, not providing Sy with any word about Emmit's whereabouts.

For the uninitiated, the rivalry between the twins started when their father died, when they were still teenagers. While he left Emmit with a sports car, Ray got his stamp collection. Later on the former proposed a barter, and the latter happily obliged, not realizing the value of the stamp set he just handed over.

"Fargo" airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on FX.