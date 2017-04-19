'Fargo' Season 3 Air Date, Spoilers: Third Story Pits Ewan McGregor Against Himself; Sibling Rivalry to Bring Town Down?

The third season of FX's highly acclaimed series "Fargo" is set to premiere this week with a brand-new story and a new set of characters in a twisted tale of sibling rivalry, murder, mobsters and a competitive game of bridge.

Facebook/FargoFX Promotional banner for FX's black-comedy crime-drama anthology "Fargo."

This season's story will reportedly be about two brothers caught in the grips of sibling rivalry that will eventually bring them down a very dangerous path.

The identical twins, Emmitt and Ray Stussy, will both be played by Ewan McGregor, who was even required to gain weight in order to get into the skin of Ray, a pot-bellied and balding parole officer. On the other hand, Emmitt is the perfect poster for the Golden Boy with his good looks, his wealth and the title of "Parking Lot King of Minnesota."

For this particular installment, the series will be set in 2010 in two Minnesota locales: St. Cloud and Eden Valley. Series creator Noah Hawley shared that he wanted to explore and tell a story that's much closer to the present time, wherein he can also utilize technology in his narrative. The upcoming season is also set to give a nod to the past that fans of the show will have to watch out for, and will hopefully appreciate.

The card game, bridge, will be making an appearance in its competitive form and will be one source of quick cash for Ray, courtesy of his girlfriend, Nikki Swango (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), who happens to be a competitive bridge player.

The synopsis for the upcoming season premiere hints at the petty rivalry between Emmitt and Ray, and how it will eventually escalate into something bigger that brings about chaos to their small Minnesotan town.

More chaos and mayhem are shown in the official trailer for the episode title "The Law of Vacant Places."

YouTube/FX Networks

"Fargo" season 3 kicks off on Wednesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.