'Fargo' Season 3 Episode 2 Spoilers: Gloria Follows Trail of Stepfather's Death as Ray Tries to Mend Things With Emmit

Who knew a piece of stamp could be so deadly? It most certainly did not cross Ennis Stussy's (Scott Hylands) mind, just as he could never have predicted that his surname would be his undoing. How will Gloria Burgle (Carrie Coon) deal with the death of her stepfather in the next episode of "Fargo" season 3?

YouTube/FargoFX A screenshot of Chief Gloria Burgle (Carrie Coon) of the Eden Valley Police from the third season of FX's anthology series, "Fargo."

The official synopsis for the episode states that Gloria will be dealing with the aftermath of the crime, though it is not made clear how. Will she pursue the case and be able to eventually connect it with the subsequent death of a certain Maurice LeFay (Scoot McNairy) in the hands of Ray Stussy's (Ewan McGregor) girlfriend, Nikki Swango (Mary Elizabeth Winstead)?

More importantly, will Gloria be able to figure out that it was Emmit Stussy (McGregor) who should've died instead of her stepfather before a real threat befalls on Emmit's life?

The official trailer for the episode reveals that Gloria will indeed try to get to the bottom of things, while Ray, the man who indirectly caused Ennis' death, comes to Eden Valley to make amends with his twin brother, Emmit. Will Emmit trust his brother enough to put his guard down and let Ray steal Emmit's pricey stamp to buy that engagement ring for Nikki?

And will he be able to do so before V.M. Varga (David Thewlis) makes his own move that could put Emmit's life at risk?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, series creator Noah Hawley shared that what will set this season apart from its predecessors is its unpredictability, further adding that while its running theme will be the same one — about the things people do for money, this particular season will be dealing with a financial crime that's more abstract.

"This show is born from that last exchange in the movie when Marge [tells the film's arrested killer], 'Here you are, and it's a beautiful day, and for what? A little bit of money,'" Hawley said.

"Fargo" season 3 episode 2 airs on Wednesday, April 26 at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.