'Fargo' Season 3 Episode 3 Spoilers: Significant Break in the Case May Soon Lead Gloria to the Stussy Twins

Gloria Burgle (Carrie Coon) makes an effort to get to know her late stepfather Ennis Stussy (Scott Hylands) in the next episode of "Fargo" season 3. What will she find out about the drunken old man and how will this help her solve the mystery behind his murder?

Facebook/FargoFXPromotional banner for FX's black-comedy crime-drama anthology "Fargo."

Fans of FX's black comedy crime series are well aware that Ennis' murder is an unfortunate case of mistaken identities, with him sharing the same surname as Eden Valley's parking lot king, Emmit Stussy (Ewan McGregor). How long will it take for Gloria to trip up on this angle? Will revisiting her stepfather's past help him find the answers she has been looking for, or will it only end up complicating the case even more?

The official synopsis for the episode titled "The Law of Non-Contradiction" does not reveal much beyond this one-liner, but the promotional photos tease that Gloria will be encountering a couple of characters from Ennis' life, who seems to have a thing or two to say about the old man also known as the science fiction writer Thaddeus Mobley.

However, while Gloria seems determined to get to the bottom of Ennis' case, her son Nathan (Graham Verchere) seems hardly bothered since the man is not really his grandfather in the first place. The official trailer for the upcoming episode also hints at an eventful past Ennis had with a woman 35 or so years ago, as well as a significant break in his murder case when Gloria receives a report that there have been some prints pulled from the murder scene.

Will these prints finally lead Gloria to parole officer Ray Stussy (Ewan McGregor)? If not now, then it will definitely be happening soon since actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead has teased in an interview with TV Line that despite being a county from Gloria's jurisdiction, the police chief will eventually be reeled into the lives of Ray and her character, Nikki Swango.

"She becomes involved once she starts putting some pieces together about the murder of her stepfather," Winstead said.

"Fargo" season 3 episode 5 airs on Wednesday, May 3, at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.