'Fargo' Season 3 Episode 6 Spoilers: Ray Seeks Revenge for Nikki, but Now Hunted by Authorities?

When "Fargo" season 3 returns to the small screen tonight with episode 6, "The Lord of No Mercy," mysteries will be uncovered and vengeance will be exacted.

(Photo: YouTube/FX)A screenshot from the trailer for "Fargo" season 3, episode 6, "The Lord of No Mercy."

The waning moments of the previous episode saw Ray (Ewan McGregor) come home to his bloody soon-to-be wife, Nikki (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), who was beaten up by Yuri (Goran Bogdan) and Meemo (Andy Yu).

The synopsis for the episode teases that Nikki will get out of it alive. Together with Ray, she will gear up for a payback in "Fargo" season 3, episode 6.

The description also teases that Varga (David Thewlis) "cleans up a mess," which may have something to do with Nikki's assault.

As seen in the previous "Fargo" season 3 episode, Emmit (McGregor) wanted the situation with Rey and Nikki dealt with after the sex tape they made (the former disguised as Emmit) destroyed his family.

He had Sy (Michael Stuhlbarg) deal with it, but it is unclear if him meeting up with Nikki was his attempt to do that. Sy appeared to be genuinely shocked when Nikki was attacked by Yuri and Meemo.

This suggests that this was not his plan at all when he summoned her. The idea might be from Varga, who has expressed dissatisfaction toward Sy speaking to authorities as shown in "Fargo" season 3, episode 5.

It is speculated that Varga may be pulling the strings all along, but Emmit is under the impression that it is Sy who could be double-crossing him, working with Ray. This seemed like it when he met up with Nikki.

Emmit has started to doubt Sy's loyalty despite the fact that he was the most loyal business partner he has. For now, however, his focus in "Fargo" season 3, episode 6 is to make things right and get Stella (Linda Kash) back.

As for Ray, a new kind of trouble is brewing for him as Gloria (Carrie Coon) and Winnie (Olivia Sandoval) digs deeper into the Ennis Stussy (Scott Hylands) murder and pieces together evidence that point to his involvement.

"Fargo" season 3, episode 6, "The Lord of No Mercy," airs tonight on FX at 10 p.m. ET.