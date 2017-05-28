'Fargo' Season 3 Episode 7 Spoilers: Nikki Goes Back to Jail as Emmit Falls Deeper Into Varga's Schemes

One of the Stussy twins is dead, and Nikki (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) may be taking the fall for it on the next episode of "Fargo." Will she be able to prove her innocence despite her grief, or will her innocence of this murder only lead to the eventual uncovering of the one that she did commit?

Facebook/FargoFXA screenshot of David Thewlis as V.M. Varga from the third season of "Fargo."

The official trailer for the upcoming episode titled "Law of Inevitability" shows Nikki being grilled in the interrogation room for the murder of her fiancé, Ray (Ewan McGregor). This is, of course, new to her since the last time he saw Ray, the parole officer was walking out of their hotel room, alive, with an unspoken promise to return with the getaway money he left in their house.

But an unfortunate encounter with his twin brother Emmit (Ewan McGregor) over the framed vintage stamp, which was the root of all this mess, accidentally led to Emmit killing his own brother when a shard of glass from the broken frame lodged into Ray's neck, hitting an artery.

All Emmit wanted was to settle things between him and his brother once and for all by giving Ray the stamp he so coveted. But all Ray thought about was that he was not going to be patronized by his own brother in the very home that Emmit had co-signed.

And now, the ramifications of this tragedy is going to fall on Nikki, who genuinely loved Ray, as actress Winstead revealed in an earlier interview with TV Line.

"When you can lead with a certain amount of love and warmth, it's easier to connect to," Winstead said. But now that the source of all that love and warmth is gone, how is Nikki ever going to move past this unexpected loss, especially when she's going to jail for it?

The trailer also shows Gloria (Carrie Coon) having doubts about Nikki's involvement in Ray's death. And according to the official synopsis for the episode, she may try to find a workaround in the system in order to find the truth out herself.

Meanwhile, the sly and unscrupulous Varga (David Thewlis), who came up with the idea of framing Nikki for Emmit's crime, will come up with an alternative plan just as Emmit goes to dinner with Sy (Michael Stuhlbarg).

Has Emmit called the right person for help? What price will he eventually find himself paying for practically entrusting his life in Varga's hands? Can Gloria eventually prove Nikki's innocence, only to discover the parolee's involvement in her stepfather's murder?

"Fargo" season 3 episode 7 airs on Wednesday, May 31, at 10 p.m. ET on FX.