'Fargo' Season 3 Episode 8 Spoilers: Nikki, Emmit, and Sy Fall Prey to Varga's Schemes in 'Who Rules the Land of Denial?'

Nikki's (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) fate is hanging in the balance, but she's not the only one who will be suffering on the next episode of "Fargo."

Facebook/FargoFXA screenshot taken from an episode of the mystery crime series “Fargo” featuring Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Nikki Swango.

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Who Rules the Land of Denial?" Nikki will be struggling to survive, while Emmit (Ewan McGregor) gets thoroughly spooked. Also, Sy (Michael Stuhlbarg) joins Varga (David Thewlis) for tea.

After Emmit and Varga succeeded in framing Nikki for Ray's (Ewan McGregor) untimely death, the parolee and competitive bridge expert was convicted of the crime. She soon found herself shackled on a bus that would transport her to the state prison for a crime she did not commit.

But the bus never made it to the state prison and was instead forced on its side by an accident that has left Nikki unconscious and bleeding. But while it seems that she may not have survived the accident, the upcoming episode may just find new hope of life for her.

The official trailer for the episode shows police officer Gloria (Carrie Coon) arriving at the site of the accident and asking her fellow officers about Nikki. Will she be able to help Nikki pull through, or has she just lost her chance of resolving her stepfather's death for good?

Facebook/FX Networks

Meanwhile, the trailer also shows Emmit seemingly being haunted by the twin brother he just killed. From the multiple framed images of the vintage stamp Ray coveted appearing on his office walls, to Ray's car suddenly appearing within his immediate vicinity, Emmit's nerves are quickly sent on the edge, so much so that he turns to Varga for help.

On the other hand, Sy will be joining the infamous Varga for tea and may have just put his life on the line because of it. In a scene on the trailer, Sy is shown suddenly falling flat on his back after uttering the words, "Oh, that's not right," in utter confusion and disbelief.

Could Varga be the one responsible for all these unfortunate turn of events?

"Fargo" season 3 episode 7 airs on Wednesday, June 7, at 10 p.m. ET on FX.