'Fargo' Season 3 Finale Spoilers: Emmit's Life Is in Danger; Series to End with Current Installment?

The third season of FX's crime series "Fargo" is about to end, and everybody's still scrambling for purpose, closure, and revenge.

Facebook/FargoFXA promotional image for the third season of “Fargo” featuring Ewan McGregor as Emmit Stussy.

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming season 3 finale titled "Somebody to Love," Nikki (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) will be playing a game as Emmit learns a lesson about progress from the enigmatic Varga (David Thewlis). And by following the money, Gloria (Carrie Coon) may just finally catch up to what's really been going on with Emmit (Ewan McGregor), Varga and Nikki.

Now that Nikki's intentions for vengeance are clear and are fixed on taking Varga and his entire operation down, will Varga finally get what he deserves, or will Gloria's involvement send Nikki and Wrench's (Russell Harvard) plans to waste?

The official trailer for the episode shows Gloria showing Nikki's photograph to her partner, Winnie (Olivia Sandoval), with the seeming intention of going after her, believing she's out to cause harm to Emmit, the other Stussy brother. She was, after all, accused of killing Emmit's twin, Ray, before Varga came up with the Stussy Killer hoax.

In another scene, Emmit is shown looking in disbelief at someone off-camera. The unidentified person's appearance seems to have surprised him and is enough to convince him that this person is working for Varga. Just who is Varga anyway, and how far does his influence reach? Who did Emmit see, and what connection does this person have with the mysterious Varga? Will Gloria make in time to piece together the mysterious puzzle that began with a need to know who killed her stepfather?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, series creator Noah Hawley hinted at the possibility of the current season being the series' final hurrah.

"There's only a certain amount of storytelling you can tell in that vein. And I love telling stories in this vein, but I don't have another one yet," Hawley said. "So watch the 10th hour [of season 3] because it might be the last," he added.

The final episode of "Fargo" season 3 will air on Wednesday, June 21, at 10 p.m. ET on FX.