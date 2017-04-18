'Fargo' Season 3 News, Air Date: New Season to Feature Distinct Visuals, 'Contemporary America'

The hotly anticipated third season of "Fargo" is premiering this week. And this time, viewers will witness the story of the Stussy brothers--Ray and Emmit--both played by the talented Ewan McGregor.

Facebook/FargoFX'Fargo' season 3 premieres April 19 on FX.

As with previous seasons, the visual aesthetic of the show is very dominant. Season 3 is set in 2010, but that does not mean the overall design will not have clear influences from past decades, particularly the 70s. According to executive producer Warren Littlefield, there will be both similarities and distinguishable differences between season 3 and the first two cycles.

"Each year has, by design, defined our palette a little bit differently, visually, and that's meant to match the narrative," Littlefield told Collider. "And we are anthological, so yes, how we compose shots, how we visually tell our story ... there's a similarity, but each year has its own distinction."

Littlefield also revealed that the more modern setting will be felt by viewers, not just visually, but also musically. "I think you'll feel contemporary America, in a way you haven't felt it before," he teased.

Needless to say, fans are excited about the upcoming season, especially with the amount of good reviews the show has been getting. The first two seasons were received with high acclaim. And judging by the first reviews, it looks like season 3 is headed down the same path.

Entertainment Weekly previously gave the premiere episode an "A" in their review. Variety also put out a positive review, praising the actors of the show and its "wry, electric spin" on the story. Likewise, The Hollywood Reporter called it "utterly masterful" and said that long-time fans of the show will recognize the same charm and characteristics that Noah Hawley's work has become known for. The third season currently holds an 86 percent "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Fargo" season 3 will premiere on April 19 at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.