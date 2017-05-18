'Fargo' Season 3 News, Spoilers: Nailing Minnesota Accent Was 'Very Difficult,' Ewan McGregor says

Ewan McGregor, who portrays the twins Ray and Emmit Stussy in the latest season of "Fargo," shares how he prepared for the role.

Facebook/FargoFX FX's black-comedy crime-drama anthology "Fargo" stars Ewan McGregor.

In an interview with Huffington Post Australia, the Scottish actor reveals a few details about preparing for the dual lead role in "Fargo." According to the actor, nailing the Minnesota accent was the most difficult part about it.

"The whole accent was very difficult altogether 'cos I'm not familiar with it," McGregor tells the publication. "Apart from the movie 'Fargo' from the '90s, I'd never heard that accent before and it's not something you hear every day. It's not something that's in my ear, if you like."

Apart from perfecting the accent, McGergor had to make Ray and Emmit's speech distinct, to make the brothers sound different from each other, which was another challenge for him.

In the same interview, the actor tells the publication how he has never seen "Fargo" up until an FX producer told him that the show was casting for season 3.

"I was intrigued to meet the creator Noah Hawley and when I met him, he let me read the first episode of Season 3. That was it, I was in. I loved it," McGregor admits.

In the upcoming episode of "Fargo," titled "The Lord of No Mercy," Gloria is close to uncovering the truth and solving the case. While Emmit tries to make things right again, Ray and his girlfriend Nikki (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) are putting another evil scheme in motion. This time, they want payback.

To recap, Ray and Nikki tried to extort money from Emmit by blackmailing him with a sex tape they created. But Emmit refused to fall into their trap.

"Fargo" season 3 episode 6, titled "The Lord of No Mercy," airs on Wednesday, May 24, at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.