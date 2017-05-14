'Fargo' Season 3 Spoilers: Gloria Gets Closer to the Truth as Ray, Nikki Stage Boldest Blackmail Yet

Gloria (Carrie Coon) continues to pursue Ennis' (Scotty Hylands) murder case, and she may have just found the perfect partner for it on the next episode of "Fargo."

Facebook/FargoFXA promotional image of Ewan McGregor as one-half of the Stussy twins, Ray, from the third season of “Fargo.”

Four episodes into the season, and protagonist Gloria may have finally found the one valuable lead she needs to crack the mystery behind her stepfather's death. The previous episode saw her new sort-of partner Winnie (Olivia Sandoval), wondering why the Stussy brothers have been making headlines with the law lately. This should get Gloria thinking and may even finally lead her to the other half of the Stussy twins, Emmit (Ewan McGregor).

In the upcoming fifth episode titled "The House of Special Purpose," Gloria and Winnie will finally start connecting the dots. However, it also seems that they will be met with bumps and blocks on the road that could potentially derail their search for the truth. How much of the puzzle will they be able to put together and what surprising truths and connections, if any at all, will they be able to uncover between Ennis and the Stussy brothers?

Could Ennis' death be an unfortunate case of mistaken identity, or could there be something more behind the Stussy name?

Meanwhile, the official trailer reveals that Nikki (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Ray (McGregor) will be up to no good again as they continue to try and exhort money from Emmit. This time, they have decided to film a sex tape they plan on using to blackmail Emmit. In it, Ray will once again disguise himself as his twin brother to make it seem that Emmit is having an affair with another woman.

Unfortunately, the compact disc containing the video file and the blackmail message that was meant for Emmit is about to fall into the wrong hands, which could potentially bring more chaos into Emmit's life.

"Fargo" season 3 episode 5 airs on Wednesday, May 17, at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.