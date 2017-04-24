'Fargo' Season 3 Spoilers, Plot News: Varga Begins Shady Operations at Emmit's Company; Ray, Nikki Move On to Plan B

V.M. Varga (David Thewlis) will be kicking off his corporation's shady operations using Emmit Stussy's (Ewan McGregor) parking lot company as a front in the upcoming second episode of "Fargo" season 3.

Youtube/FX Networks A screenshot from the official trailer of "Fargo" season 3.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode titled "The Principle of Restricted Choice" reads: "Gloria deals with the aftermath of a crime; Vargas makes a move; and Ray and Nikki move on to Plan B."

A 30-second promo clip has also been released, and it shows Varga bringing in a huge truck to Emmit's parking lot.

"You can't park that here," an old parking lot attendant tells Varga.

Varga replies with, "Your employer gave me permission."

In the office, Emmit and his right-hand man, Sy Feltz (Michael Stuhlbarg), are seen speculating what's inside the truck.

"It could be anything. Booze, guns ... slave girls?" Sy says.

In the season 3 premiere of "Fargo," Emmit's business, Stussy Lots Limited, had hit some bumps a few years earlier and needed a loan to continue its operations. They attempted to borrow money from banks but failed. And so, Emmit and Sy had no other recourse but to turn to a firm represented by a broker.

However, Varga, a representative of the firm, showed up in the office and revealed to Emmit and Sy that the money they were given was not a loan, but an investment. This way, Varga's employer "can better disguise" its unscrupulous activities.

In this week's episode of "Fargo," the audience will see Ray Stussy (also portrayed by McGregor) and his ex-con girlfriend Nikki Swango (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) moving on to Plan B after they encounter some issues while trying to get away with the murder of his parolee, Maurice LeFay (Scoot McNairy).

Elsewhere in the episode, police officer Gloria Burgle (Carrie Coon) will also be dealing with the aftermath of the murder of his stepfather, Ennis (Scott Hylands).

"Fargo" season 3 episode 2 airs on Wednesday, April 26 at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.