'Fargo' Season 3 Updates, Spoilers: David Thewlis Reveals How He Prepared for 'Fargo' Role

"Harry Potter" actor David Thewlis recently shared how he prepared for his role in the third season of comedy-crime anthology "Fargo."

Facebook/FargoFX Promotional banner for FX's black-comedy crime-drama anthology "Fargo."

In "Fargo" season 3, Thewlis portrays a recluse capitalist named V.M. Varga. Aside from reading Sean Masaki Flynn's "Economics for Dummies" to understand Varga's way of thinking in terms of business, the English actor admitted that he watched a lot of American news to prepare for the role.

"You've got four days off, but you can't go outside because you're in Calgary and it's minus 30. So you just watch CNN," Thewlis told The Guardian in an interview, adding, "You could describe his political and economic philosophy as Trumpian."

Even though he described Varga's philosophies as Trumpian, Thewlis does not entirely portray the character with Trump in mind. According to him, he focuses on what is written on the script.

The news outlet tried to pry more information out of the actor; however, the actor refused to reveal any spoilers. Viewers should expect to see Thewlis' Varga in episode 7 of "Fargo" season 3.

In this week's episode of "Fargo," titled "The Law of Inevitability," Varga will lend some advice to the Parking Lot King of Minnesota, Emmit Stussy (Ewan McGregor). He will come up with a plan to help Emmit get away with the murder of his twin brother Ray Stussy, a character which McGregor also portrays.

To recap, the brothers argued over the stamp that Ray inherited from their father in episode 6, "The Lord of No Mercy." Unintentionally, Emmit killed his twin over that. In the same episode, Varga appeared to help Emmit out and he suggested to pin the murder on Ray's girlfriend Nikki Swango (Mary Elizabeth Winstead).

"Fargo" season 3 episode 7, titled "The Law of Inevitability," will air this Wednesday, May 31, at 10 p.m. EDT on FOX.