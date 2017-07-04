'Fargo' Season 4 May Arrive 'Three Years From Now,' Says EP Noah Hawley

Facebook/Fargo 'Fargo' season 4 could be three years away.

"Fargo" recently concluded its third season, and fans are eagerly awaiting news on a fourth one. However, according to executive producer Noah Hawley, season 4 may take years to make.

Hawley previously revealed that "Fargo" season 3 "might be the last." He did, however, also say that a fourth season will only get made if he has a good enough concept for it - a sentiment he recently repeated while speaking to Deadline.

"I always agreed with FX that the only reason to do another 'Fargo' is if the creative is there," he said.

Apart from the lack of a story idea, Hawley's schedule is also incredibly packed. He is set to resume work on "Legion" in September and finish in early 2018. He also has two movies planned - the first one being "Pale Blue Dot" starring Reese Witherspoon and the second one being a film adaptation of his novel "Before The Fall."

"It took 15 months to get Season 2 off the ground, and 18 months to get Season 3 on the air," he said. "I have to turn my attention to the second season of 'Legion' and a film potentially the winter after next. We're looking at three years from now."

And while three years is certainly a long way away, it is better than having no fourth season of "Fargo" at all. Hawley is keeping the door open for more seasons, which is definitely something fans would like to hear.

"Please don't tell people this is the end," Hawley said. "Right now, I just can't point to (a production start) date on the calendar."

The season 3 finale of "Fargo" was left open-ended, with Gloria (Carrie Coon) and Varga (David Thewlis) finally coming face-to-face after a time jump of six years. Gloria had been hunting Varga down for a long time, but he was sure that he would find himself off the hook with the help of a corrupt superior. His fate, though, was left unknown.