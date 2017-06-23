'Fargo' Season 4 News: Next Installment Likely to Debut '3 Years From Now,' Creator Noah Hawley Says

The wait for "Fargo" season 4 might be much longer than expected.

Facebook/FargoFXA promotional image for the third season of “Fargo” featuring Ewan McGregor as Emmit Stussy.

Earlier this week, FX's critically acclaimed show "Fargo" concluded its third season. Rumors suggested that it would be the program's final season since the network still has not announced its renewal. Although series creator Noah Hawley believes that's not the case, he did say there might be a three-year wait before season 4 officially hits the small screen.

"I always agreed with FX that the only reason to do another Fargo is if the creative is there," he told Deadline. "It took 15 months to get Season 2 off the ground, and 18 months to get Season 3 on the air. I have to turn my attention to the second season of 'Legion' and a film potentially the winter after next. We're looking at three years from now."

Regardless of how long it will take before the series airs, Hawley wanted to stress that this is not the end of the road for "Fargo." He also asked everyone to stop saying the program has been cancelled and will never be picked up. "Right now, I just can't point to (a production start) date on the calendar," he explained.

Reports say that Hawley might be running out of fresh ideas for "Fargo." Apart from working on "Legion's" second season on the same network, he is set to direct two more films — "Before the Fall" and "Pale Blue Dot."

Hawley remains optimistic about the show's fate, but it looks like the higher-ups are not sure about what's next for "Fargo." FX President John Landgraf revealed in a May interview that unless Hawley can come up with a great idea that is as good as the first three, there may never be another installment.