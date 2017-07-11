'Fargo' Season 4 News: No Storylines Yet for Next Installment

Facebook/FargoFX "Fargo" season 4 might be continued three years from now.

Season 3 of the comedy-crime drama TV series "Fargo" ended with an intense cliffhanger. Recently, series creator Noah Hawley revealed that he does not have any creative outputs for a new season yet, while sharing the ideas behind the season 3 finale.

Previously in the season 3 finale of "Fargo," Nikki Swango (Elizabeth Winstead) and Mr. Wrench (Russell Harvard) ambushed Varga (David Thewelis) and his men at the pay-out. However, Varga escaped.

Later on, Nikki tried to kill Emmit (Ewan McGregor) for killing her late fiancé, but an officer made a quick stop at their location, and Nikki got killed from their quick draw of guns.

Five years later, Emmit got killed by Mr. Wrench in his home. Three months after that, Varga was captured by Eden Valley police chief Gloria Burgle (Carrie Coon). Burgle told Varga that in five minutes, he would be escorted to Rikers Island where he would stay behind bars.

However, Varga retorted that in five minutes, Burgle's supervisor would set him free. Season 3 ended with Gloria counting down to the minute, but not revealing what happened to Varga.

According to Deadline, Hawley shared that he intended season 3 to end with a complicated cliffhanger to represent the current times under the President Donald Trump.

"If I present you with a choice, you have to decide how that door is going to open and if it's going to end well. It still has a happy ending if you're an optimist. It just becomes a more active process. It's an allegory to the conversation we're having at this moment. How will we treat each other? Is it American carnage?" Hawley explained.

He added that even though he wanted to save Nikki, he stayed true to the theme of "Fargo" of being a story of tragedy. He did make sure that Mr. Wrench would be served justice, hence, Emmit's death by his hands.

Meanwhile, there are no storylines yet for "Fargo" season 4.