'Fargo' Season 4: Next Installment Could Be Years Away

The season finale of "Fargo" was a thrilling ride, and while the fans might have enjoyed it, everyone has to take off eventually. With the end of season 3, fans are now clamoring for season 4; however, it might not be arriving for years if it even arrives at all.

Facebook/FargoFXA promotional image for the third season of “Fargo” featuring Ewan McGregor as Emmit Stussy.

After FX's critically acclaimed black comedy-crime drama anthology came to a close, rumors have been circulating that this will be its last season. But how can a critically acclaimed series be cancelled after just three seasons?

As turns out, it won't be cancelled after showrunner Noah Hawley came out and shot down the rumors. However, he also revealed that season 4 might not come immediately.

And he's not just talking about months, after three seasons of "Fargo" in four years (all of which occur in different time settings), Hawley is dried out. Not to mention he also has "Legion" in his hands as well another FX series currently in the works.

He is also set to direct "Pale Blue Dot" and "Before the Fall" in the coming months. Still, he assured fans that "this is not the end" for the series but he did reveal that a fourth season might not be arriving for years.

In an interview with Deadline, Hawley stated that the only reason to do another season is if the creative is there. With his hands currently full with the aforementioned series and films, fans can expect a season to come out in three years, at the least.

While it is understandable for Hawley to take a break at the risk of burning himself out, it's still a major bummer to wait three years for another season. Sadly, Hawley wants to focus more on "Legion," where the pressure to raise the bar for the next season is even higher.