'Fargo' Season 4 Release Date News: Next Installment Might Arrive in Three Years

Executive producer Noah Hawley recently hinted that the next season of "Fargo" might happen in three years.

Facebook/FargoPromotional image for 'Fargo' season 3.

"Fargo" season 3 just concluded last Wednesday, June 21.

According to Deadline, Hawley provided light on some of the uncertainties about the show's future during his appearance at the ATX Television Festival.

While many speculate that season 4 was not going to happen, Hawley requested: "Please don't tell people this is the end." He added that as of now, he cannot say when they are going to start production.

It was also pointed out that Hawley has to do several other projects first such as "Legion," which means he cannot start working on "Fargo" season 4 right away.

"It took 15 months to get Season 2 off the ground, and 18 months to get Season 3 on the air. I have to turn my attention to the second season of Legion and a film potentially the winter after next. We're looking at three years from now," the executive producer further explained.

However, despite Hawley's show of positivity that there will still be more of "Fargo" in the future, he also reminded fans that he has always been open to the fact that the series would end at some point.

He told fans that like FX, the network where "Fargo" is aired, he agreed that the main drive for another season should always be the presence of "the creative."

Overall, Hawley's tone is a positive response to the concern that there might not be a "Fargo" season 4. For now, fans can be at ease but they sure need to wait for several years before seeing what happens next on their well-loved comedy-crime drama series.

By now, many fans have probably already watched the major cliffhanger in season 3's finale where Gloria Burgle (Carrie Coon) was fighting with V.M. Varga (David Thewlis) inside an interrogation room.