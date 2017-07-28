'Fargo' Season 4 Release Date, Spoilers: Possible 2020 Premiere With Drastic Changes to Anthology Series?

There is still no word on whether "Fargo" will be renewed for a fourth season but the people behind it aren't calling it quits either. However, given the extended hiatus it is currently in, fans should expect that a lot of things will change in its next season.

YouTube/FX A screenshot from the trailer for "Fargo" season 3 episode 6, "The Lord of No Mercy"

The series is not canceled, contrary to earlier reports, that much is confirmed. However, what isn't sure is whether the series will be returning in the near future.

Rumors began circulating that the show was indeed canceled after FX Networks CEO John Landgraf commented that there "may never be another Fargo." However, it was later revealed to be referring to the shows' theme which has drastically changed since season 2.

The first two seasons were certainly interesting given that they were both connected where season 2 served as the prequel for season 1. However, after season 3 featured a whole new story, creative fatigue soon kicked in. That or fans became too attached to the first two seasons.

Series creator Noah Hawley still hopes that "Fargo" will be renewed for a fourth season. However, Landgraf stated that unless Hawley comes up with new ideas that will make season 4 as good as the first two installments, it is very unlikely at this point.

Sadly, Hawley's creativity might be in short order due to his other commitments. Nevertheless, he estimated that he might be able to put out enough material for a fourth season "three years from now," or sometime in 2020.

The news is bittersweet mainly because such a long hiatus might result in fans losing interest in the series altogether. Still, it might present an opportunity to start anew with "Fargo" season 4 recreating the things that made it so popular in the first place.