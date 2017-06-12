'Fargo' Season 4 Renewed or Canceled: Third Season 'Might Be the Last,' Says Showrunner Noah Hawley

With only two episodes left in season 3, fans are now turning their heads to the possibility of a fourth season. However, showrunner Noah Hawley is not too sure there will be another cycle.

At a panel in the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Hawley admitted (via Entertainment Weekly) that the current third season may be the final one for the anthology series.

"There's only a certain amount of storytelling you can tell in that vein. And I love telling stories in this vein, but I don't have another one yet. So watch the 10th hour [of season 3] because it might be the last," he said.

However, that does not necessarily close the door on a fourth season for good. Hawley told the audience at the panel there is still hope for a next installment, so long as a good story comes to him.

"If an idea comes, we will do another one," Hawley added (via Variety). "I am certainly aware of the danger of overstaying your welcome or repeating yourself."

In the meantime, fans can look forward to the penultimate episode of "Fargo" season 3. Titled "Aporia," the upcoming episode will see Emmit (Ewan McGregor) meeting with Gloria (Carrie Coon) for a talk.

The previous episode ended with Emmit at the police station, ready to tell Gloria everything. It remains to be seen, though, if he will really confess his crime of killing his brother or if he has some other trick up his sleeve.

A teaser trailer for the new episode sees Gloria asking Emmit for the identity of "the master pulling the strings." Meanwhile, another murder has taken place, though the promo clip does not reveal who the victim is this time.

With Nikki (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) still on the run and Emmit just about ready to spill everything, the conclusion to season 3 is looking more and more exciting.

"Fargo" season 3 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.