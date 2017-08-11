'Fargo' Season 4 Updates: TV Series' Next Installment Still Up in the Air

Facebook/Fargo "Fargo's" season 4 still up in the air

"Fargo's" season 4 is still up in the air as its showrunner, Noah Hawley, has his hands full with other commitments.

At the TCA summer press tour earlier this week, FX chief John Landgraf revealed that the network is willing to give "Fargo" another season run. However, Landgraf insinuated that it may not happen soon as Hawley is busy with his other commitments.

"We haven't heard the idea from Noah (Hawley) for what the fourth season would be. What we've encouraged Noah to do is think about it and make sure he has an idea he's excited about," Landgraf said.

To the uninitiated, "Fargo" is a TV series inspired by the 1996 movie of the same title. Its season 2 won five Emmys last year, including the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Movie for Kirsten Dunst. Its latest season, on the other hand, which starred Ewan McGregor as the twin brothers Emmit and Ray Stussy, clinched 16 nominations for this year's Emmys, including Best Limited TV Series/Movie and Best Lead Actress for a Limted TV Series/Movie for Carrie Coon.

However, apart from being busy with the upcoming season 2 of "Legion," Landgraf also revealed that another reason why they do not expect Hawley to deliver the exciting concept they ask from him is that the showrunner is also slated to helm an upcoming movie.

"He has a burgeoning feature film career...we're going to have to share him with our film studio and we're going to have to figure out how to make that work," Landgraf revealed.

While Landgraf did not mention what the movie Hawley will be working on, it is believed that he was referring to "Dr. Doom." After all, it was no less than Hawley who revealed at last month's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) that he is developing the said movie for Fox, FX's sister company.