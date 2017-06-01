Farrah Abraham News: Reality Star Quashes Engagement, Pregnancy Rumors

Farrah Abraham has found herself in the middle of engagement and pregnancy rumors, but the "Teen Mom OG" star has set the record straight.

REUTERS/Danny MoloshokFarrah Abraham is not engaged.

Rumors of Abraham getting engaged started circulating online after the reality star posted a video of herself walking along a Jamaican beach. There were lights and roses on the sand that led to a romantic dinner set-up for two. Abraham's on-again, off-again ex-boyfriend Simon Saran shared the same video on his Instagram account, which led to speculations that he had prepared a special evening because he was going to propose.

A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on May 31, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

However, it does not seem like wedding bells are in Abraham and Saran's future, as both parties have since clarified that they are not engaged. In fact, they are not even together.

Saran told RadarOnline that the romantic dinner was just a birthday surprise for Abraham, who recently turned 26. However, he accompanied his response with a winking emoji, which means there may be something else there after all.

Abraham, on the other hand, told E! News that she and Saran are just friends. "Simon and I are cordial," Abraham said. "We are friends—or trying to be. If it doesn't work out to be friends in the future I am happy I tried to be friends with an ex."

She also revealed that she is currently not seeing anyone, though she is ready to get back in the dating game. In addition to that, Abraham denied that she is with child.

"No. I am not," Abraham said. "I hope I don't look pregnant!"

Fans of Abraham and Saran are definitely keeping their fingers crossed that the two would eventually work it out. They have been through a lot and have had a rocky relationship. Abraham previously bought herself an engagement ring and waited for Saran to propose and pay her back. However, the time never came.