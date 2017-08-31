Farrah Abraham News: 'Teen Mom OG' Star Announces New Surgery to Fans Via Social Media

(Photo: Facebook/TeenMom) Farrah Abraham and her mother Debra Danielsen in one of the episodes of "Teen Mom OG" on MTV.

Farrah Abraham recently went under the knife again.

Over the weekend, Abraham sparked a flurry of excitement among her fans when she ddmitted getting surgery for her vagina. The 26-year-old, who is famously known for being in "Teen Mom," posted a photo of herself posing with her doctor at Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center. "Loving my lady parts! #vaginalrejuvenation," she wrote in the caption.

Aside from her photo with her doctor, a video of Abraham during the procedure has been posted by Radar Online. The surgery was reportedly performed by using a wand to tighten the uterus walls after it is inserted, and moved back and forth. Benefits for this type of surgery incudes lubrication and moisture for women's intimate parts. Abraham recently said she will share the result of her surgery to her fans as well.

On another note, there are speculations that Abraham already squashed her beef with co-star Jenelle Evans. A photo of the two "Teen Mom" stars posing together was captured during this year's Video Music Awards (VMAs), leading many to suspect that they have ended their feud. Unfortunately, things are not as good as they seem behind the camera.

"There is still animosity between the two [Teen Mom stars], but Jenelle [Evans] was not going to cause a scene, especially with Farrah [Abraham]'s daughter so close by," an insider told Hollywood Life. "She didn't want to be mean around her daughter. They were civil. They talked and did their thing as they both know they will always be connected in one way shape or form."

The source further explained that it is still likely for Evans and Abraham to become good friends. While seeing each other again has been difficult for them, it appeared they just wanted to have a less drama-filled evening during the awards ceremony.