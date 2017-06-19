Farrah Abraham News: 'Teen Mom OG' Star Gets into Another Heated Argument with Her Mother

Farrah Abraham's feud with her mother, Debra Danielsen, has reached a new level.

REUTERS/Danny MoloshokFarrah Abraham recently also had a heated confrontation with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson’s mother, Paula Johnson

We tv's "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition" is inching closer to its season finale, but it looks like there's no hope left for Farrah and Debra's strained relationship. A new clip obtained by Radar Online shows Farrah asking her mother, "Do you believe that you have physically abused me?"

The "Teen Mom OG" star went on to recall the time the police was called because she was badly injured during one of their fights. Farrah was likely pertaining to the 2010 incident where officers from Council Bluffs Police Department in Iowa went to their home after their heated argument resulted in physical violence. The duo was reportedly arguing "over child care issues as well as other problems."

During last week's episode of the WE tv program, Farrah and Debra had a heated screaming match due to the latter's upcoming marriage to her fiancé, Dr. David Merz. Farrah was infuriated when she found out that Merz and her mother had started planning for their wedding without informing her. After a bunch of cursing and name-calling, both of them did not show any sign that they were willing to fix their relationship.

Farrah, 26, is allegedly pregnant with her second baby. Her ex-boyfriend, Simon Saran, already confirmed the pregnancy news last week but it seems the reality star is not yet ready to officially announce the good news. Fans have noticed that Farrah appears to be hiding her growing baby bump with loose clothing, based on her recent social media posts. She also did not deny the pregnancy rumors, which further fuels the speculations that she is indeed with child.

"Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars — Family Edition" airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. EDT on WE tv."