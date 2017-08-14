Farrah Abraham News: Will 'Teen Mom: OG' Star Change Her Mind About Attending Her Mother's Upcoming Wedding?

Facebook/TeenMom Will "Teen Mom: OG" star Farrah Abraham attend her mother's wedding?

Farrah Abraham's mother Debra Danielsen moved the date and the venue of her upcoming wedding to fiancé Dr. David Merz, but the "Teen Mom: OG" star's presence might still be missing in the upcoming event.

According to reports, Abraham is not interested to attend her mother's wedding in Bora Bora because she believes that it will be better for her and her daughter Sophia to be away from the festivities for their peace of mind.

But Danielsen recently announced that they will no longer push through with the Bora Bora wedding and celebrate it at the Omaha Zoo's Suzanne and Walter Scott Aquarium on Nov. 5 instead.

Despite moving the wedding closer to her, reports reveal that Abraham will still not grace her mother's special occasion. Reports claim that the reality show star is still not comfortable with the man that her mother chose to marry, especially since she is seen having a hard time keeping a conversation with him based on a recent episode of the long-running MTV reality show.

Aside from the strained relationship with her mother, Abraham is also not in good terms with her sister Ashley Danielsen since the "Teen Mom: OG" star's DUI arrest in 2013.

In a recent interview with The Ashley, Abraham's sister explains why she decided to stop appearing on her show and revealed that their relationship had not been repaired after the reality show star blamed her for the arrest.

Ashley also revealed that she and her sister have little chance to talk to each other. "It's very rare [that I speak to her]," Ashley stated. "I have a full schedule and I'm assuming she probably does too. Children, work, sports, appointments, school, etc... Life just gets in the way."

Abraham's sister also revealed that she and her two children currently have no contact with her eight-year-old niece, who used to be close to her when she was younger. "I think that's the part that makes me the saddest. Our family was very close growing up. We were with our cousins almost every day. I think it's sad that my kids won't have that relationship with Sophia," she stated.

Abraham has yet to react to her sister's statements.