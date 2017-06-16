Farrah Abraham Pregnancy Rumors: 'Teen Mom OG' Star Expecting Second Child?

Is Farrah Abraham pregnant? The "Teen Mom OG" star is rumored to be expecting her second child after she was reportedly spotted with a baby bump in a recent Snapchat story of boyfriend Simon Saran.

Facebook/TeenMomIs the "Teen Mom OG" star pregnant?

To further add fuel to the rumors, Saran seemingly confirmed the pregnancy in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife.

"She just may be 26 and pregnant," Abraham's on-again and off-again beau said.

When further probed, Saran also admitted that he was the father and that he was looking forward to taking on a paternal role.

Unfortunately, the publication couldn't determine if Saran was telling the truth or if he was just joking. As such, fans were still left wondering whether Abraham is really pregnant or not.

This isn't the first time that Abraham has been hounded by pregnancy rumors. Earlier this month, the reality star and her boyfriend went on a vacation in Jamaica to celebrate the former's 26th birthday. Aside from queries if Saran finally proposed, Abraham was speculated to be pregnant after photos on social media reportedly showed her looking a little fuller.

Saran was also first to comment, as he told Radar Online: "She's not pregnant. I believe she had too much Dr. Pepper to drink for breakfast that left her looking bloated."

If Abraham is indeed pregnant, the news is expected to bring someone in the reality star's life a lot of joy. In an interview with In Touch a few weeks ago, Abraham revealed that her 8-year-old daughter Sophia has been eager to have a younger brother or sister.

"I mean really around the younger ages — like 3, 4, 5 — she really wanted a sibling. A lot of her friends have siblings," she told the magazine.

Though Abraham has yet to comment on the latest rumors, her Instagram account seems to suggest that she isn't pregnant after all. In her latest posts, Abraham is shown wearing barely-there outfits that hint at her seemingly bare stomach.