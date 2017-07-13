'Fast and Furious 9' Plot Rumors: Heading Into Space? What Tyrese Gibson Wants to Happen in Ninth Installment

The "Fast and Furious" franchise seems to have done it all after churning out eight movies in the span of nearly 20 years. "The Fate of the Furious" director F. Gary Gray has spoken about how heading into space would ramp up the ninth movie but actor Tyrese Gibson wants something else to happen. So, what will "Fast and Furious 9" be about?

Reuters/Aly Song Actor Charlize Theron (L) and Jason Statham (C) and Director F. Gary Gray attend a media event for the new film "The Fate of the Furious" in Beijing, China, March 23, 2017.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Gray said he is not discounting any possibility in the franchise. He would not be surprised if a trip to outer space might find its way into the next "Fast and Furious" script. The idea might not make any sense but viewers can recall that a part of "The Fate of the Furious" was filmed with the cars racing a submarine.

"When I read submarine I'm like 'OK, anything's possible,'" the director said.

He also said "Fast and Furious 9" could be subtitled as "Dom on Mars," and quipped, "You just never know."

But Gibson has other ideas that might be more plausible. The actor told Collider that a trip to Africa should be in "Fast and Furious 9" and he would campaign for his character Roman Pearce to get there.

"We've done well in the Latin community. We've done well in the Middle East with Abu Dhabi," he said. "I think it's about time we take us to Cape Town and Johannesburg and really tap into that energy over there."

"Fast and Furious 9" is set for a 2019 release but it's still uncertain who from the cast will be back for this installment. Aside from Gibson, the movie could feature Vin Diesel (Dominic), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty), Dwayne Johnson (Luke), Chris Bridges (Tej), Jason Statham (Deckard), Luke Evans (Owen), Charlize Theron (Cipher) and Helen Mirren (Magdalene).