'Fast and Furious 9' Release Date, Cast News: Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson to Reprise Roles in Upcoming Sequel

Following the sweeping success of "The Fate of the Furious," recent reports suggest that Vin Diesel and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson are set to reprise their roles in "Fast and Furious 9." Previously, fans were concerned about the future of the franchise's leads because of their feud. Now, it looks like the two actors have already patched things up with each other.

Facebook/FastandFurious Promotional photo for "The Fate of the Furious"

"The Fate of the Furious" has been a worldwide box office hit since its outing. The movie has exceeded expectations, scoring the highest-grossing opening weekend of all time and raking in $500 million globally. The movie was intended to be the first of a final trilogy of films. Now, Diesel's wish has just been granted, with "Fast and Furious 9 and 10" already slated for release on April 19, 2019, and April 2, 2021, respectively.

With the ninth and 10th installment of the franchise already confirmed, fans can expect the majority of the ensemble to return. As of now, however, the only confirmed actors in the upcoming sequel are Diesel and Johnson.

According to a source close to the actors, both Diesel and Johnson have been in talks to return for "Fast and Furious 9." The source revealed that the two actors had met recently on a few occasions to work out their differences after finding themselves at the center of a feud during the production for "The Fate of the Furious" last summer. Previous reports also claimed that Universal Pictures had kept them apart during the film's press tour.

While there has been no explanation yet for the cause of their rift, some rumors have said that the animosity started over which of them would get the larger role in the movie. A previous report said Johnson had conceded the limelight to his co-actor to appease him. However, neither of the two parties has confirmed the said story.