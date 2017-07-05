'Fast and Furious' News: Michelle Rodriguez Threatens to Exit the Franchise, Clarifies It Has Nothing to Do With Vin Diesel

Facebook/FastandFurious

Following Michelle Rodriguez's recent threat to leave the "Fast and Furious" franchise, the actress clarified that her co-star and on-screen partner Vin Diesel had nothing to do with her plan. She had recently lambasted the long-running film series for its poor treatment of women and cited it as her reason for possibly exiting the franchise.

Rodriguez is one of the major characters in the series and was present for five out of the eight films in the franchise. In the film, she plays the role of Dom's love interest, Letty, who is just as skilled in driving as the other male characters in the crew.

Although the movies has been a consistent success in the box office, Rodriguez claimed that the female characters in the film series have had very little influence on its plot. The actress recently took a swipe at the "Fast and Furious'" creative team and threatened to vacate her position in the franchise.

"I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I might just have to say goodbye to a loved franchise," she posted on Instagram.

On Sunday, Rodriguez denied rumors that her remarks were intended for Diesel, who has been one of the film's producers since 2009. In an Instagram video posted by Diesel to clarify the issue, Rodriguez told Diesel: "Vin, for many years you've been the biggest supporter of strong women. I've always appreciated that about you throughout the years ... Just know that if I ever post anything, that it's not you I'm talking to."

In response to Rodriguez, Diesel gave her a forehead kiss and said he knew it was not him she was referring to in her previous post. In the video's caption, Diesel said he was proud of the "Fast and Furious" franchise but emphasized that they should "reach higher each time."