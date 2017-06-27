'Fast and Furious' News, Updates: Michelle Rodriguez Considers Leaving Franchise [PHOTO]

The "Fast and Furious" films have had much success at the box office for eight installments, and Michelle Rodriguez became part of the franchise in six of the movies. In a new post on social media, however, the actress hinted at leaving the franchise for one legitimate reason.

Facebook/FastandFurious Michelle Rodriguez plays Vin Diesel's wife in the "Fast and Furious" franchise.

Rodriguez, who plays Letty Ortiz, believes "Fast and Furious" should "show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one," as she posted on Instagram. "Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise," she added.

In April, Universal confirmed that "Fast and Furious" will get a ninth and 10th installment marked for an April 2019 and 2021 release. The last movie grossed over $500 million on its first weekend and showed that fans are still not yet done and over with the franchise. But how much will Rodriguez impact the films if she does decide to drop out because of lack of female representation?

F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It's been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years... One Love A post shared by Michelle Rodriguez (@mrodofficial) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

Entertainment Weekly pointed out that, aside from Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto), Rodriguez is the only original star left in the franchise. Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto) did not participate in the movies since Paul Walker's (Brian O'Conner) death.

Rodriguez once told the news outlet that she had little interaction with Brewster in the "Fast and Furious" movies. "I've been making movies with Jordana, who plays the sister of Dom Toretto, for 16 years and I can count on one hand how many lines I've had to her," she said. "I think that's pathetic and its lack of creativity."

The last franchise director, F. Gary Gray, however, believed the movie, "The Fate of the Furious," had good women characters. "I thought there was a strong representation of women in the movie when you bring on what I thought was one of the strongest antagonists in Charlize Theron (Cipher)," he said, as per Business Insider. The director also pointed out Helen Mirren's cameo as Magdalene Shaw.