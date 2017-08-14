'Fast & Furious' News: Vin Diesel Announces Upcoming 'Fast & Furious Live' Shows Around the Globe

Facebook / FastAndFuriousLive two new "Fast & Furious" films to arrive 2019 and 2021

The "Fast & Furious" franchise has something on its sleeve that fans have never seen before.

On his Facebook Live post, lead star Vin Diesel announced that the action-packed blockbuster franchise will soon be touring the world for a series of live shows.

"So now, I am in New York, believe it or not, and we are filming something that is going to be pretty state-of-the-art, something no one's ever seen before, which is a live show," the 50-year-old actor who portrays the role of Dominic Toretto in the series stated. "I think it's first gonna be a show at the O2 Arena in London that's gonna go all over the world and we're really excited about it. But it'll be a way for you to kind of see the action firsthand."

He also revealed that he was currently in the middle of filming the live show at the moment.

A website was put up for the upcoming "Fast & Furious Live" show to provide further details about the project. According to the website, Universal Studios is planning to recreate the underground streets of Los Angeles, California in various places around the world to let the fans relive the films' adrenaline-pumping scenes where highly skilled performance drivers showcase the amazing stunts amidst the high-tech set design.

"You'll feel the heat from flaming, nitrous charged exhausts, marvel at mind-blowing vehicular acrobatics and wonder 'how'd they do that' as scene after scene unfolds with the most immersive, entertaining technology imaginable," the website also stated.

The "Fast & Furious Live" shows are slated to begin touring in January 2018. The locations are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Aside from the live shows, Diesel also revealed in a post on Instagram that two new "Fast & Furious" films are expected to be released on April 19, 2019 and April 2, 2021, respectively.