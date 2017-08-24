'Fast & Furious' Star Tyrese Gibson in Recovery After Three-Hour Surgery, Thanks Wife and Daughter in Heartfelt Message

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) Actor Tyrese Gibson recovering well from surgery

Actor Tyrese Gibson recently underwent a three-hour surgery and is in good condition especially with his family by his side.

Gibson, 38, is now in recovery, but it looks like it would not take long before he is up and about especially when he has his wife and daughter to help him along the way. Starting Monday, the actor has been constantly giving updates to his fans via the social media app Instagram regarding the surgery he just underwent. Just recently, though, he posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed, while his daughter is giving him a warm hug. He also captioned the photo with a sweet message dedicated to his wife and daughter.

"By my side........ My Amazing wife and Daughter has been by my side every step of the way.... When it comes down to the real stuff no one is ever there but family......," he says.

Although it is still unknown what type of surgery was conducted on the actor and as to what reason would require such a thing, Gibson did not forget to thank his fans for all the support and prayers they have showered him with.

"Father God I thank you for your extended grace and mercy 3 hour surgery I made it through. I hope one day I figure out exactly what that meant. I appreciate your prayers and energy, God has a way of sometimes forcing us to slow down.... When I get up? I feel like I'm about to change the world," he added.

Before entering the surgery room, the "Fate of the Furious" actor admitted in a video update that he is very nervous before asking his fans to pray for him. He also said that he had to "spend some time with Roman," the character he plays on "The Fast & the Furious" franchise.