'Fastest Finger First' Anime Spoilers: New Series Features the Exciting World of Competitive Quiz Bowl

7O3X Official Site Key visual art for the quiz anime series “Nana Maru San Batsu (7 Right, 3 Wrong).” Alternate titles include “7O3X” and “Fastest Finger First.”

Shiki Koshiyama is just one of the many first-year students entering Bunzou High School this year. He's a boy who wants to keep to himself and not stand out, but all that is about to change in the new sports anime series "Fastest Finger First."

On his first day in, Shiki meant to volunteer as a class librarian. Having always had a passion for reading and for staying away from anything that will draw attention to his space, staying in the library was the one thing he thought he would enjoy. After all, it has previously given him much satisfaction in middle school.

But then, he finds a flyer for his school's Quiz Bowl Club. And it was because he got so distracted answering the trivia questions on it that he missed out on applying the position of class librarian.

However, not all was lost. The said Quiz Bowl Club was organizing a big public demonstration, and Shiki was called upon to participate. This experience opened his mind to a potential new passion: competitive quiz bowl.

But has Shiki really found something he can settle into and truly enjoy in high school? Will the challenge of competing with more experienced players, such as his classmate Mari Fukami, inspire him to strive to become an expert in fast buzzing? Or will he eventually realize he can't possibly keep up with such a competitive world and give up midway?

"Nana Maru San Batsu (7 Right, 3 Wrong)" is the original Japanese title of this brand new anime based on the manga series by Iqura Sugimoto. The title is also stylized as "7O3X."

The manga series began its run in 2010 on the "Young Ace" magazine and has since released 13 collective volumes.

"Fastest Finger First," as the series is known in English-speaking countries, was adapted into anime by TMS Entertainment Studio and is currently airing on Wednesdays at 1:59 a.m. JST on NTV. Episodes will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll.