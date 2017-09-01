'Fastest Finger First' Episode 10 Spoilers: Akira to Stir Things Up in More Interesting Ways as Round 3 Commences

7O3X Official Site Key visual art for the quiz anime series “Nana Maru San Batsu (7 Right, 3 Wrong).” Alternate titles include “7O3X” and “Fastest Finger First.”

The Asagaoka Quiz Meet continued this week with Shiki and his strange partner, Akira, advancing to the third round. What strange new things will he be doing next as the Japanese anime series, "Fastest Finger First," continues?

Akira, who also happens to be the younger brother of Asagaoka Academy's quiz club president, has just made a quiz bowl meet interesting. By exploiting the flaws in the rules, he not only managed to bring himself and Shiki to the third round, but has also won the interest of the fans who can hardly wait to see what he will be up to next.

Moreover, it has also been revealed that he was the intruder in a dress who has interrupted Shiki, Inoue, and Mikuriya in Akiba in a previous episode, and who even seemed to be mocking them for being "quiz freaks."

He was also almost sent home by the president of the Sekigawata Quiz Club, but he managed to reverse this harsh decision by showing some fake tears.

He is no doubt a sly new addition to the series, and his uncanny ability to play quiz bowl by thinking way beyond the usual etiquette and brushing the edges of the event's set rules can add a new challenging layer to the upcoming Round 3.

But is he really in the quiz club to play the game or to play with the people playing the game? How far can he take his dirty tricks before his own sister is forced to ask him to leave the premises?

The Asagaoka Quiz Meet is nearing its climax, and things are about to get even more intense. Can Shiki make it through to the very end?

"Fastest Finger First" airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:59 a.m. JST on Nippon TV. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.