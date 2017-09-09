'Fastest Finger First' Episode 11 Spoilers: Shiki to Face Mikuriya in Upcoming Round; Where Is Akira?

7O3X Official Site Key visual art for the quiz anime series “Nana Maru San Batsu (7 Right, 3 Wrong).” Alternate titles include “7O3X” and “Fastest Finger First.”

The second group of contenders for round 3 is up, and Akira is nowhere to be seen. What could he be up to on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Fastest Finger First"?

The third round of the Asagaoka Quiz Bowl Meet has begun. But just when the participants for the second set were called, Akira's teammates realized that he may have just left the quiz bowl venue with all of his stuff.

However, a brief glimpse of Akira in the bathroom, applying mascara on his incredibly long lashes, hints that the cross-dressing guy is up to something, and is about to make the upcoming round more interesting.

It's hard to determine what Akira's end game is, considering how he just joined the quiz bowl team in his school after meeting Shiki, Inoue, and Mikuriya at an arcade in Akiba. Could he be planning to spoil the entire game, or does he have a genuine interest in quiz bowl despite the seemingly unaffected way he approaches it?

On the other hand, the episode has also effectively raised the question of what truly happened to Sasajima before he came to Buzou. He used to be part of the most renowned quiz bowl club in the west, and yet he chose to transfer to a little-known school and struggle to put together a quiz bowl team of his own there.

The reason seems to be connected to whatever happened between him and Fukami's brother. However, it seems that the series will be taking its time in answering this question, as the next episode focuses on Shiki's attempt at making it through the third round. He will also find himself up against whom he considers his biggest rival, Mikuriya.

And despite his sudden disappearance, it seems that Akira may just make it in time for the upcoming set, and may also be planning to stir things up with a new look and outfit.

"Fastest Finger First" airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:59 a.m. JST on Nippon TV. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.