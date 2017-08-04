'Fastest Finger First' Episode 6 Spoilers: Koshiyama Discovers the Wonders of Akihabara; New and Suspicious Characters to Appear?

Nana Maru San Batsu Official Site A screenshot of Daisuke Inoue and Shiki Koshiyama from the next episode of the Japanese anime series "Fastest Finger First."

The Quiz Bowl Circle of Buzou Prefectural High School may be newly formed, but no other team has shown more promise. Now that they have begun to come together as a team, what tougher challenges await Koshiyama, Inoue, and Mari on the next episode of the Japanese anime series "Fastest Finger First"?

As Ashiya from Miyuara High said in the previous episode, having their own buzzer system is a primary concern for every new quiz team. This is exactly what the Buzou Quiz Bowl Circle will be aiming for next. And with the appearance of the electronics enthusiast, Jinko, who also happens to be the team president's sister, this goal is finally within their reach.

But they still do need to come up with ways to earn some funds. Even though they wouldn't need to save up the full amount for a brand new system, they still need to buy the parts to put together their very own buzzers.

Mari has previously expressed her desire to get a part-time job, and according to the official synopsis for the next episode, it seems that she has gone ahead and did just that. Together with Yuki, her friend from middle school, the quiz-bowl loving Mari has been working at a maid café in Akihabara.

On the other hand, Koshiyama will once again be discovering a new world through a quiz machine at the game center, wherein he will end up fighting against an opponent named Chisato. Ashiya, the president of the Miyuara High quiz bowl team will also be dropping by, along with some very suspicious people.

What new lessons and revelations does Koshiyama stand to gain on this supposedly recreational trip? Who are the new characters he is about to meet there and what roles will they play in his quest to become a quiz bowl expert? Also, will Mari and Yuki be able to earn enough money to provide for the Buzou Quiz Bowl Circle's buzzer system?

"Fastest Finger First" airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:59 p.m. JST on Nippon TV. More scheduling information and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.