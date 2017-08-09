'Fastest Finger First' Episode 7 Spoilers: New Quiz Bowl Meet Begins; Who Is Mari's Older Brother?

7O3X Official Site Key visual art for the quiz anime series “Nana Maru San Batsu (7 Right, 3 Wrong).” Alternate titles include “7O3X” and “Fastest Finger First.”

Quiz bowl competitions are really not all about knowing the right answer to every trivia question given by the Quiz Master. In the Japanese sports anime "Fastest Finger First," quiz bowls are intense affairs often won by the player who can buzz in the fastest.

This skill is known as fast buzzing. And just as the series has proven many times, this particular skill can very well determine the winner of a quiz bowl competition by a margin of 0.01 seconds. This is also the skill that the main protagonist, Shiki, is now trying to perfect.

It seems that the Buzou Prefectural High School Quiz Bowl Circle will once again have a chance to put their developing skills to the test. According to the synopsis for next episode, the Asagaoka Girls' High School will be hosting a Quiz Bowl Meet. This is where Mari's middle school friend, Yuki, is studying.

Everyone from Buzou's Quiz Bowl Circle has been invited to participate, and heat will eventually build up. Will Mari and Yuki's equally competitive spirits cause them to be too deeply invested in the practice match? And what new side of Quiz Bowl will Shiki discover from this experience?

The synopsis also reveals that the reason behind Mari's intense passion for Quiz Bowls is her older brother. Could this be the bespectacled guy who was shown in episode 4? He seems to be studying in Sasajima's former school.

Could Mari's potential brother have a rivalry with the current president of Buzou High's Quiz Bowl Circle? And if he just happens to be at the upcoming meet, what kind of incident will Sasajima and Fukami's encounter bring?

"Fastest Finger First" airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:59 a.m. JST on Nippon TV. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.