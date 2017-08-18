'Fastest Finger First' Episode 8 Spoilers: The Asagaoka Quiz Bowl Meet Begins

7O3X Official Site Key visual art for the quiz anime series “Nana Maru San Batsu (7 Right, 3 Wrong).” Alternate titles include “7O3X” and “Fastest Finger First.”

After spending this week's episode in preparations, the Asagaoka Quiz Bowl meet is finally kicking off on the next episode of the Japanese sports anime series, "Fastest Finger First."

The Buzou High School will not only be facing their rival Miyaura, but they will also be meeting a handful of new quiz bowl members from different schools. There will also be new characters who will be introduced, most of whom will make sure that the meet runs smoothly.

How will Koshiyama and the rest of Buzou's Quiz Bowl Team fare through what looks to be a more intense competition than the initial four-school meet they barely survived before? Koshiyama has significantly improved his game and has also grown quite passionate about his new found interest. However, will passion really be enough to get them through the upcoming battle?

Fukami is also looking as determined as ever after her backstory has been revealed. It turns out that it was her older brother who influenced her into playing Quiz Bowl, but for some reason, the guy hates the game now with a passion.

What could've happened to cause him to feel like this for a game that he used to love and even share with his younger sister? More mysteries about the budding quiz masters will hopefully be revealed as the series progresses.

The recently concluded episode has also given the Buzou Quiz Bowl Team quite a treat when Jinko finally finished putting together their very own buzzer, which is just as quirky as she is. Will this progress and, hopefully, their performance in the upcoming meet be enough to inspire more potential members to sign up for the team?

"Fastest Finger First" airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:59 a.m. JST on Nippon TV. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.