'Fastest Finger First' Episode 9 Spoilers: Paired Quiz Round Continues; Can Koshiyama Make It Through?

7O3X Official Site Key visual art for the quiz anime series “Nana Maru San Batsu (7 Right, 3 Wrong).” Alternate titles include “7O3X” and “Fastest Finger First.”

The Asagaoka Quiz Meet has begun, and both Sasajima and Mari from Buzou High have already advanced to the third round. Will Koshiyama fare just as well on the next episode of the Japanese sports anime series, "Fastest Finger First"?

Many new faces have been introduced as participants gather at the Asagaoka Girls Academy, and it looks like one of them is going to be playing quite a significant role in the ongoing quiz meet, especially where Koshiyama is concerned.

The second round of the ongoing meet pairs participants up from different schools to work as a team in answering questions that have two answers each. Mari, who got teamed up with Yagi from the Kannami University High School, won the game for their pair, while Inoue and Miyaura's Maruyama totally failed to work together and were disqualified.

Koshiyama's turn is up next, and a participant from another school seems to be eyeing him with profound interest. Who could this person be, and why does Inoue feel like they have already met before? Will this person be causing trouble for Koshiyama, or will he turn out to be the bespectacled bookworm's one saving grace?

On the other hand, Koshiyama's archrival, Mikuriya, has also already advanced to the third round, and this should be motivation enough for Koshiyama to do his best so he can once again compete with Mikuriya on the same stage.

Then again, his success will also depend on which participant he will end up getting paired with. Fans predict that Koshiyama may well be paired up with the trap from the other school. A trap in anime is a male character who looks convincingly like a female that no one will be the wiser to know the difference.

"Fastest Finger First" airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:59 a.m. JST on Nippon TV. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.