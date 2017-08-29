'Fate/Apocrypha' Episode 10 Spoilers: Sieg to Face Mordred in Battle as the Great Holy Grail War Nears Climax

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the fantasy anime series “Fate/Apocrypha,” featuring the Ruler-class Servant Jeanne D'Arc and the homunculus Sieg.

Sieg's loyalty, it turns out, may be specific to neither the black or red faction, but is instead built on honor and gratitude. Will he be able to handle a battle against the Saber of Red on next episode of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Fate/Apocrypha"?

The Great Holy Grail War continued this week with everybody finding their rightful opponent from each faction. While all of this was happening, Sieg was also able to free all of the homunculi from Castle Yggdmillenia's laboratory and was trying to figure out the best way for all of them to escape when he saw Astolf falling from the sky. The Rider of Black was soon defeated by Mordred, and just before the Saber of Red could finish Rider off, Sieg came to challenge her to a fight.

Has Sieg chosen to side with the Black Faction, or is he only doing this for Astolf, who helped him escape before? Moreover, how can a homunculus, who is in no way a fighter, match up to Mordred's skills? Will Sieg be crushed in a single bound, or will Siegfried's heart, which is inside his chest, kick in and aid him in battle, backed up by the skills and experiences of the late Saber of Black?

On the other hand, Shiro has also just instructed his servant, Atalanta, the Assassin of Red, to lure the heavily mutated Spartacus to the meddling ruler, Jeanne, who, in turn, has yet to find out that Sieg has joined the battle.

Fans of the series are in awe of the action sequences that just get better and better with each episode. And now that the battle between the Saber of Red and the de facto Saber of Black is about to commence, along with the war is reaching its climax, fans can look forward to more intense battle sequences in the upcoming episodes.

"Fate/Apocrypha" airs on Saturdays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, BS 11, Gumma TV and Togi TV. It also airs on Tuesdays late night at 3:30 a.m. JST on MBS.