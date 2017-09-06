'Fate/Apocrypha' Episode 11 Spoilers: Battle Between Mordred and Sieg Continues

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the fantasy anime series “Fate/Apocrypha,” featuring the Ruler-class Servant Jeanne D'Arc and the homunculus Sieg.

Everything seems to have come full circle in the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Fate/Apocrypha" as the intense battle between the Sabers of Red and Black that was previewed in the first episode finally comes to pass. Can the homunculus Sieg live up to his temporary servant-level power?

In an attempt to save Astolf, the Rider of Black, from the deadly assault of Mordred, the Saber of Red, Sieg came between them and challenged the latter to a fight. However, the Saber of Red proved to be too strong for the inexperienced homunculus, who, once again, succumbed to death.

But his death brought him a vision of the late Saber of Black, Siegfried, who asked him what he wished for and subsequently granted the homunculus his own power. This encounter allowed Sieg to once again be resurrected, this time in the form of Siegfried, to once again challenge the Saber of Red.

But this transformation is not meant to last for very long. And since the two Sabers have each unleashed their Noble Phantasm in the last ditch attempt to take the upper hand, there is no knowing if the two of them could even survive the resulting explosion.

What fate awaits Sieg and Mordred in the upcoming episode? Will the debris from the explosion clear off to reveal a clear winner, or will they both be too beat up to continue fighting?

More importantly, what will happen to Sieg after Siegfried's power wears off?

Fans of the series are continuously thrilled by the ongoing Great Holy Grail War and how the series is always able to balance astounding fight sequences with heart-wrenching flashes of backstory that make the Servants' characters more defined and thus relatable.

"Fate/Apocrypha" airs on Saturdays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, BS 11, Gumma TV and Togi TV. It also airs on Tuesdays late night at 3:30 a.m. on MBS.