'Fate/Apocrypha' Episode 4 Spoilers: Berserker of Red Gets Captured? Anime Series to Hit Netflix in November

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the fantasy anime series “Fate/Apocrypha,” featuring the Ruler-class Servant Jeanne D'Arc and the homunculus Sieg.

Spartacus, a Berserker-class Servant from the Red Faction, has gone rogue and is on his way to Castle Millennia. What plan does Darnic, leader of the Yggdmillennia clan, has in store for him on the next episode of the fantasy anime series "Fate/Apocrypha?"

The previous episode, titled "First Step of Fate," saw the arrival of Jeanne D'Arc, the Ruler-class mediator for the Great Holy Grail War. But before she could even make it to Trifas, Karna, the Lancer of Red, made an attempt on her life, as ordered by his Master. When the Saber of Black came to stop the battle, he and the Lancer of Red ended up fighting instead.

This was the first Servant to Servant battle in the on-going Grail War, and it won't be the last.

In another part of Trifas, much closer to Castle Millennia, the Berserker-class Spartacus is on a mindless rampage to assault the Black Faction on his own. But Darnic has told his Faction to let the Servant come to them. After all, the Berserker of Red could better serve them as their pawn.

Will the Berserker of Red be as easy to take down as Darnic seems to think? Will the Caster of Red's army of Golems be enough to incapacitate the rampaging Berserker, or will this only serve to make him more eager to take part in a much bigger battle?

Also, a currently nameless homunculus has escaped his tank and is currently in Astolf the Rider of Black's care. He seems to have gained a level of awareness that's unprecedented in his kind. What part is he about to play in the ongoing Great Holy Grail War?

"Fate/Apocrypha" airs on Saturdays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, BS 11, Gumma TV and Togi TV. It also airs on Tuesdays at 3:30 a.m. on MBS.

Moreover, Aniplex has just announced that "Fate/Apocrypha" will be hitting Netflix outside Japan on Tuesday, Nov. 7.