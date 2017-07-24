'Fate/Apocrypha' Episode 5 Spoilers: Great Holy Grail War to Face Major Shakeup After Death of One Servant

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the fantasy anime series “Fate/Apocrypha,” featuring the Ruler-class Servant Jeanne D'Arc and the homunculus Sieg.

The Black Faction has just lost one of its strongest servants. How will this unexpected turn of events shift things on the next episode of the fantasy anime series "Fate/Apocrypha"?

Siegfried, the Saber of Black, never really knew what he truly wanted, until he was faced with a choice between watching someone die and doing something about it. It was right after he pulled his own heart out to give to the dying Homunculus that he realized what he would've wished for, should he have been given a chance.

He had spent all his life catering to everybody's needs, completing missions for masters, and doing what other people have asked and begged of him. But when he got the chance to actually help someone who didn't ask for it, he knew that this was the kind of fulfillment that he had always longed for.

But now that he has given his own heart to the still-unnamed Homunculus, will his sacrifice cause his faction to lose the war, or has the Yggdmillennia clan just gained a uniquely powerful ally?

More importantly, how will Astolf, the Rider of Black, deal with the entire situation? Not only has he attempted to help a Homunculus escape, his action has also led to the death of a Servant? Then again, is the Saber of Black really gone, or could Siegfried's heart in the Homunculus mean that the said Homunculus has now just become Gorde's new Servant?

Things have truly been going out of control in the ongoing Great Holy Grail War, and Jeanne D'Arc, the Servant Ruler, herself could sense it. And with the added creation of a Homunculus with a Servant's heart, things are only going to become more chaotic from here on out.

