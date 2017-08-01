'Fate/Apocrypha' Episode 6 Spoilers: Jack the Ripper Goes Rogue and Shirou Grows Shadier as Jeanne Sets Off to Defy Destiny

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the fantasy anime series “Fate/Apocrypha,” featuring the Ruler-class Servant Jeanne D'Arc and the homunculus Sieg.

How does one change a fate that has already been predestined for doom? The Ruler, Jeanne, may not yet know, but she's determined to find out on the next episode of the Japanese fantasy series "Fate/Apocrypha."

Although the Black Faction tried to claim the Homunculus back, they did not succeed in taking him back to Castle Millennia. Jeanne has made a promise to the Siegfried that she would protect the boy, and this was exactly what she intended to do.

But despite already placing the boy, who has chosen to call himself Sieg in honor of the Saber of Black, in the care of a local farmer, Jeanne has also told him to learn how to fight. She might want nothing more than for Sieg to have a normal life, but a prophetic vision has already shown her that Sieg is destined to fight and play the role of a hero, like his namesake, out in the battlefield.

How long will Jeanne be able to defy destiny before Sieg himself feels the will to fight for the greater good? He did, after all, acquire a hero's heart — one that has spent his life in service of others. What incident could possibly bring him back to Jeanne's side?

It seems that possibility of a reunion between these two may not be too far ahead. The Assassin of Black, Jack the Ripper, has gone rogue and is terrorizing Sighisoara. A post-credit scene from the previous episode has revealed Shirou's true motive.

Now that the Great Holy Grail War has ended and the Red Faction has won, his fellow masters' command spells served as his reward. What could the shady priest be up to now? And will Sisigou and the Saber of Red, Mordred, be strong enough to subdue the Black Servants in Sighisoara?

"Fate/Apocrypha" airs on Saturdays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, BS 11, Gumma TV and Togi TV. It also airs on Tuesdays late night at 3:30 a.m. on MBS.