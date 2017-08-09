'Fate/Apocrypha' Episode 7 Spoilers: Bloodshed Continues as Mordred, Shishigo Search for Truth; Where Will Sieg's Loyalty Lie?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the fantasy anime series “Fate/Apocrypha,” featuring the Ruler-class Servant Jeanne D'Arc and the homunculus Sieg.

Shirou may have previously claimed that the war is over, but for freelance necromancer Shishigo and his servant, the Mordred, Saber of Red, the battle has only just begun. What new troubles will they get themselves into as the Japanese dark fantasy series "Fate/Apocrypha" continues?

The Saber of Red has just had her first major battle since she was summoned to participate in the Great Holy Grail War. And even against the sly Jack the Ripper, or the Assassin of Black, Mordred was able to more than just hold her own. She was also able to resist the poison that Jack released, and dodge an arrow that Chiron, the Archer of Black, shot at her from miles away.

Indeed, the Saber class is considered to be the strongest of the seven servants. And after the Black Faction lost theirs, does this mean that the Mage's Association now has a greater advantage over the Yggdmillennia clan? Was Shirou right all along in saying that the Red Faction has already won the war?

It's still too early to tell. And after this week's episode, it seems that the war may well be the least of their concerns.

Then, of course, there is also the matter about the homunculus boy, Sieg. Even though the Ruler, Jeanne D'Arc, has vowed to try and keep him away from the battle, she also knows that altering what fate has already set in motion is close to impossible.

And since Sieg now bears the heart of Siegfried, the Saber of Black, does his second chance at life come with the same obligation that has kept Siegfried tied to his duty as a servant in the Holy Grail War?

"Fate/Apocrypha" airs on Saturdays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, BS 11, Gumma TV and Togi TV. It also airs on Tuesdays late night at 3:30 a.m. on MBS.