'Fate/Apocrypha' Episode 8 Spoilers: Red Faction Officially Launches Attack; Sieg Decides to Join the Battle

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the fantasy anime series “Fate/Apocrypha,” featuring the Ruler-class Servant Jeanne D'Arc and the homunculus Sieg.

An all out war is about to break on the next episode of the Japanese fantasy series "Fate/Apocrypha," and Sieg is on his way to join the fight.

Sieg, the Homunculus, who now possesses the heart of the Saber of Black, Siegfried, put some serious thought into the true meaning of freedom in the previous episode. He even went to discuss the subject with his guardian and spent much of the episode reflecting on what he really wanted to do for himself. He now has the heart of a true warrior inside him, and it was only a matter of time before he was out running to chase his one true purpose.

But the Ruler, Jeanne, has been feeling that something's not right with this particular Holy Grail War. Her investigations led her to the Red Faction's base, only to find that they have already left to launch an attack on the Yggdmillennia Castle using the newly completed Hanging Gardens of Babylon.

Can Jeanne make it in time to stop a potentially bloody war? Will she catch up to the Red Faction only to see the destructive powers of their arsenal? How would she feel if she suddenly catches sight of Sieg, whom she had endeavored to keep as far away from the war as possible, in the crowd?

Sieg has been destined for bigger things, not only because of Siegfried's heart but also because of something else that only Jeanne seemingly understands. What can she do or say to keep Sieg from a battle that he's been destined to fight all along?

The Red Faction is about to launch an attack on the Black Faction, and the latter has, in turn, begun to rally their troops. It seems that the Great Holy Grail War is about to officially begin.

"Fate/Apocrypha" airs on Saturdays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, BS 11, Gumma TV and Togi TV. It also airs on Tuesdays late night at 3:30 a.m. on MBS.