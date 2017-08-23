'Fate/Apocrypha' Episode 9 Spoilers: Strength and Loyalties Are Tested as the Great Holy Grail War Continues

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the fantasy anime series “Fate/Apocrypha,” featuring the Ruler-class Servant Jeanne D'Arc and the homunculus Sieg.

The Great Holy Grail War has finally begun, and everybody has converged at Castle Yggdmillenia. But with so many warriors on the battlefield, it seems that a traitorous shift in loyalties can't be helped on the next episode of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Fate/Apocrypha."

Jeanne has also made it to the battle, but so did the resurrected homunculus, Sieg. The former's mission was to serve her designated role of mediator, while all the latter wanted was to infiltrate the castle and free his fellow homunculi the same way that Astolf and Siegfried let him free.

The ongoing war could well be the perfect cover for Sieg to carry out this plan. However, will it really be so simple to get inside the Black Faction's turf? Also, is freeing the homunculi really all that Sieg wants to do, or will he be forced to take sides in the war, if only for the sake of achieving this goal?

Elsewhere, the Caster of Black, Avicebron, has just convinced their captive, Berserker of Red, Spartacus, to fight for their side. On the same note, the priest Shirou has also just tried to lure to the Berserker of Black, Frankenstein's Monster, to switch to the Red Faction.

Spartacus seemed to have changed his loyalties, but could Frankenstein's Monster do the same to her master, Caules? How will these shifting loyalties affect the ongoing war down the line?

Moreover, Sisigou and the Saber of Red, Mordred, has also joined the fray, and the battle is just about to get more intense. But with the Saber of Black, Siegfried, now gone, is the homunculus, Sieg, who now possesses his heart, destined to take his place?

Fans have found this week's episode a truly rewarding experience in both the action sequences and the revelation of information about the characters. The war is far from over, and there is still a lot to look forward to in the upcoming weeks.

"Fate/Apocrypha" airs on Saturdays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, BS 11, Gumma TV and Togi TV. It also airs on Tuesdays late night at 3:30 a.m. on MBS.