'Fate/Apocrypha' Spoilers: Fight for the Sacred Relic Triggers the Great Holy Grail War in New Fantasy Anime Series

In a parallel world to the 2006 anime series "Fate/stay night," the Greater Grail has mysteriously vanished. Many years later, a family of magi claims to have taken the Grail, and thus incites the Great Holy Grail War in the new anime series "Fate/Apocrypha."

Years of silence followed the mysterious disappearance of the Greater Grail from Fuyuki at the end of the Third Holy Grail War. Then, the mage family of Yggdmillennia pulled out from the Mage's Association after admitting that they were in possession of the Grail all along.

This is where the first episode begins. When Darnic Prestone from the Yggdmillennia family proclaims his intentions of forming a new association of mages that is in direct conflict with the Clock Tower, the Association activates an emergency system in the Greater Grail that called forth fourteen Servants. Seven Masters of Red represent the Clock tower, and seven Masters of Black represent the Yggdmillennia clan.

Kairi Sisigou accepts the task of being a Master of Red and was given a piece of the Round Table as a catalyst. Darnic, on the other hand, starts forming an army of golems to help them win the war.

The second episode saw the arrival of a mysterious girl claiming to be Jeanne d'Arc. The priest, Shiro Kotomine, who is also the de facto leader of the Red Faction, eventually ordered the assassination of Jeanne, whom he deemed to be a hindrance to his plans.

What will Jeanne's fate be in the next episode? Will the Red Faction ever be able to accept each other as an equal and form a team that will eventually work together to defeat the Black Faction of the Yggdmillennia clan? What is Shiro's real goal? Will it benefit his faction, or is he only after his own self-preservation?

"Fate/Apocrypha" episode 3 airs on Saturday, July 15, at midnight JST on Tokyo MX.