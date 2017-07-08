'Fate/Extella' News: Game Gets July PC Release Date [Details Here]

(Photo: XSEED Games) A screenshot from "Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star."

First released in the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita, "Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star" will find its way to the PC platform through Steam on July 25 and XSEED Games is giving fans a huge discount on launch day.

The regular price of the game is $49.99, but players can avail of the 10 percent discount on day one. All the downloadable content (DLC) will also be at 20 percent off up to July 31.

"Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star" will feature "ancient warriors of legend and imagination" known as Servants, who happen to be survivors of the Holy Grail War in the Moon.

The official description reads:

In a future watched over by the all-powerful lunar super computer, "Moon Cell Automaton," these champions now battle for dominance over this digital realm, known as "SE.RA.PH." This story takes place after the events described in Fate/Extra, and depicts the world as it appears following that previous Holy Grail War.

Players can watch the story and action unfold in "Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star" from the perspectives of the three factions wrestling for control over SE.RA.PH.

Fans of the video game franchise would be happy to know that the upcoming title will feature characters from other "Fate" installments as adversaries such as "Fate/Extra," "Fate/stay night," "Fate/Zero," "Fate/Apocrypha" and "Fate/Grand Order."

"Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star" will also feature a brand-new form change battle mechanic called the Moon Crux, in which playable Servants gain "considerable powers" that allow them to demolish enemies and face challenges.

"Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star" will also be released on the Nintendo Switch the same day as the PC release although gamers in Europe and Australia will get it earlier — on July 21 to be exact.

The Switch version will be priced at $59.99 and will include an exclusive new outfit called "Unshakable Bride" along with over 30 previously released paid DLC costumes.