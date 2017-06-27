'Fate/Grand Order' Now Available for iOS and Android Users in North America

"Fate/Grand Order," the hit mobile game based on the highly popular "Fate" franchise by TYPE-MOON has come to North America. The launch of the Japanese role-playing game will be celebrated in the Anime Expo this July.

AniplexUS/Youtube"Fate/Grand Order" North America launch trailer

Aniplex of America announced last April that they are planning to bring the hit RPG to North American shores. Now they have delivered on their promise, with the game now available for iOS and Android users in the United States and Canada.

The game's plot is based on the "Fate" series of visual novels, where mages known as masters summon figures from history to fight as servants. These servants are divided in subclasses based on their weapons or fighting style.

In this timeline, 2015 is the final year where sorcery exists. The Chaldea Security Organization, tasked with guaranteeing humanity's existence throughout the ages, finds out that humans will be extinct by 2016.

In response, the organization has sent out agents to deal with the space-time anomalies and prevent the impending extinction. The player will be put in the shoes of one of the agents and save humanity with the help of servants, thus setting up the story of "Fate/Grand Order."

The original series only included seven servant classes, namely Saber, Archer, Lancer, Rider, Caster, Berserker and Assassin. Another servant class, Shielder, was summoned in Fate/Grand Order and uses, as the name suggests, a shield as their primary weapon.

Servants range from historical characters based on the original "Fate" visual novels or created for the game. They are mainly fictionalized versions of these characters with abilities that are based on their personality, achievements, or other identifying characteristics.

Players collect servants to battle other masters in Player vs. Player battles. Prior knowledge of the servants from the "Fate" series isn't needed to play but it does help to some degree.

"Fate/Grand Order" is now available for download from the App Store and Google Play for North American users.